France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1819 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 218,535
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1819
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1819 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20979 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Bertolami
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 20, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
