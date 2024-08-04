Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1819 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1819 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1819 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 218,535

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1819 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20979 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 9, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction Bertolami - December 5, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction Bertolami - May 3, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date May 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition MS63 GENI
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction Heritage - November 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction Heritage - December 20, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date December 20, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction iNumis - December 4, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date December 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction iNumis - June 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 W at auction Heritage - January 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

