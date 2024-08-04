20 Francs 1819 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1819 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20979 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (5) XF (13) VF (21) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) AU58 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) Service GENI (1) NGC (9) PCGS (3)

