France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1818 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,315,276
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1818
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1818 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Ars Time (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (4)
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- cgb.fr (5)
- Chaponnière (3)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
- Creusy Numismatique (3)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (5)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (20)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ICE (1)
- iNumis (10)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (7)
- La Galerie Numismatique (6)
- Leu (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Nomisma Aste (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (12)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Status International (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (1)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (5)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (4)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search