Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1818 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1818 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1818 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,315,276

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1818 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (5)
  • Chaponnière (3)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
  • Creusy Numismatique (3)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (20)
  • Heritage Eur (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (10)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (7)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (6)
  • Leu (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (12)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Status International (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (5)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (4)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Naumann - May 5, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction cgb.fr - April 25, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Roma Numismatics - March 17, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Leu - March 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date March 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - March 10, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 4, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
France 20 Francs 1818 W at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVIII Coins of France in 1818 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search