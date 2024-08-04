Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1816 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1816 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1816 W "Type 1816-1824" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,295

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1816 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3626 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
France 20 Francs 1816 W at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1294 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
France 20 Francs 1816 W at auction cgb.fr - March 7, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2673 $
Price in auction currency 2501 EUR
France 20 Francs 1816 W at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1816 W at auction Rhenumis - September 11, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1816 W at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1816 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1816 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1816 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1816 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1816 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1816 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1816 W at auction iNumis - June 4, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1816 W at auction Varesi - April 29, 2013
Seller Varesi
Date April 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1816 W at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1816 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Francs 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search