France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1816 W "Type 1816-1824". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,295
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1816
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1816 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3626 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (5)
- Palombo (2)
- Rhenumis (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (1)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1294 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2673 $
Price in auction currency 2501 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
