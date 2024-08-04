Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1818 L "Type 1816-1824". Bayonne (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Bayonne

Obverse 20 Francs 1818 L "Type 1816-1824" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1818 L "Type 1816-1824" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,394

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Bayonne
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1818 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,100. Bidding took place November 27, 2011.

France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - December 20, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
559 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction Lugdunum - November 5, 2020
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction Hess Divo - November 30, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction Creusy Numismatique - April 22, 2014
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date April 22, 2014
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction Creusy Numismatique - December 5, 2013
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date December 5, 2013
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1818 L at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

