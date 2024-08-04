France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1818 L "Type 1816-1824". Bayonne (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Bayonne
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,394
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1818
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1818 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,100. Bidding took place November 27, 2011.
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
559 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
