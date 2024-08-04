France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1816 L "Type 1816-1824". Bayonne (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Bayonne
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 853
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1816
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1816 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 675 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica Spa auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2542 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
36300 $
Price in auction currency 34000 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
