France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1816 L "Type 1816-1824". Bayonne (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Bayonne

Obverse 20 Francs 1816 L "Type 1816-1824" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1816 L "Type 1816-1824" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 853

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Bayonne
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1816 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 675 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica Spa auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.

France 20 Francs 1816 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2542 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1816 L at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
36300 $
Price in auction currency 34000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1816 L at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1816 L at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1816 L at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1816 L at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1816 L at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1816 L at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1816 L at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1816 L at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1816 L at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1816 L at auction Nomisma - October 14, 2014
Seller Nomisma
Date October 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1816 L at auction Nomisma - April 13, 2013
Seller Nomisma
Date April 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1816 L at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1816 L at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

