20 Francs 1816 L "Type 1816-1824". Bayonne (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1816 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 675 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica Spa auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) VF (9) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU53 (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)