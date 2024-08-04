France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1817 K "Type 1816-1824". Bordeaux (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Bordeaux
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,803
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1817
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1817 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
593 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
755 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
