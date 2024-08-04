Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1817 K "Type 1816-1824". Bordeaux (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse 20 Francs 1817 K "Type 1816-1824" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1817 K "Type 1816-1824" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,803

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1817 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WCN (1)
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
593 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
755 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction Chaponnière - October 21, 2018
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction iNumis - December 4, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date December 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 K at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

