France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1816 B "Type 1816-1824". Rouen (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Rouen

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 22,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

