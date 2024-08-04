Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1822 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1822 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1822 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 212,733

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1822 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64340 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.

France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 15, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Heritage - May 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 17, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 8, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 8, 2019
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Felzmann - September 23, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1822 A at auction Nomisma - June 18, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

