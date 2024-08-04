France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1822 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 212,733
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1822
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1822 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64340 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
