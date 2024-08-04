Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1820 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1820 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1820 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,317,461

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1820 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • cgb.fr (4)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • iNumis (11)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (5)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Palombo (5)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 329 EUR
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - March 10, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - October 29, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1820 A at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVIII Coins of France in 1820 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search