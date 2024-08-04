France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1820 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,317,461
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1820
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1820 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 329 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
