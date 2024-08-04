20 Francs 1820 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1820 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (16) XF (34) VF (36) F (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (5) AU58 (4) AU55 (6) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) VF30 (1) Service PCGS (10) NGC (20)

