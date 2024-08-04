Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1819 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1819 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1819 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,350,206

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1819 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 430 USD
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 394 EUR
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1819 A at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
