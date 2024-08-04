France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1819 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,350,206
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1819
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (248) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1819 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 430 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
