20 Francs 1818 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1818 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99268 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (30) AU (40) XF (57) VF (112) F (2) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (11) MS62 (6) MS61 (3) AU58 (11) AU55 (5) AU53 (5) AU50 (5) XF45 (6) XF40 (4) VF30 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (51) PCGS (10) ANACS (2)

