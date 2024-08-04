France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1818 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,680,950
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1818
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1818 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99268 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Ars Time (3)
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Berk (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- cgb.fr (3)
- Chaponnière (4)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Golden Lion (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (58)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- HERVERA (4)
- Hess Divo (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Inasta (1)
- iNumis (13)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (10)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Montenegro (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Nomisma Aste (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (8)
- Rhenumis (4)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (7)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (3)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (4)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search