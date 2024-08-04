Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1818 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1818 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1818 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,680,950

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1818 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99268 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 6, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 9, 2023
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction GINZA - August 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction Naumann - August 6, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 29, 2023
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1818 A at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

