France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1817 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,135,147
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1817
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (306) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1817 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20554 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,288. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
495 $
Price in auction currency 42300 RUB
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
