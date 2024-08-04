20 Francs 1817 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1817 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20554 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,288. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (51) AU (43) XF (76) VF (124) F (3) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (5) MS63 (14) MS62 (19) MS61 (9) AU58 (11) AU55 (4) AU53 (6) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (26) NGC (54)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (4)

Ars Time (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (5)

Auctiones (4)

Aureo & Calicó (7)

Aurora Numismatica (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Bolaffi (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (2)

cgb.fr (5)

Coin Cabinet (6)

Coinhouse (1)

DNW (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Eurseree (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (4)

Golden Lion (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)

HARMERS (1)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (35)

Heritage Eur (3)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (11)

Hess Divo (5)

Hess Divo / Künker (2)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (2)

ibercoin (2)

Inasta (1)

iNumis (22)

Jean ELSEN (6)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (6)

Künker (12)

La Galerie Numismatique (4)

Leu (1)

London Ancient Coins (2)

Lugdunum (1)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (3)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numisbalt (1)

NumisCorner (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Olivier Goujon (2)

Palombo (9)

Patrick Guillard Collection (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Rhenumis (4)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russiancoin (2)

Schulman (5)

SINCONA (4)

Soler y Llach (12)

Spink (1)

Stack's (8)

Status International (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (6)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (5)

Varesi (3)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)

VL Nummus (10)

WAG (5)

Warin Global Investments (1)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)