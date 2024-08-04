Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1817 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1817 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1817 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,135,147

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (306) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1817 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20554 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,288. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (4)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (5)
  • Auctiones (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Aurora Numismatica (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • cgb.fr (5)
  • Coin Cabinet (6)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Golden Lion (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (35)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (11)
  • Hess Divo (5)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (2)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (22)
  • Jean ELSEN (6)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (12)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Ancient Coins (2)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Olivier Goujon (2)
  • Palombo (9)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Schulman (5)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Status International (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (5)
  • Varesi (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
  • VL Nummus (10)
  • WAG (5)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 391 EUR
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Hermes Auctions - July 1, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
495 $
Price in auction currency 42300 RUB
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Heritage - February 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Heritage - September 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - July 9, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date July 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1817 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVIII Coins of France in 1817 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search