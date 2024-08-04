Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1816 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1816 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1816 A "Type 1816-1824" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 167,921

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1816 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 700 AUD
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction Lugdunum - June 9, 2021
Seller Lugdunum
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction Palombo - March 8, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date March 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction iNumis - May 3, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date June 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
Seller Katz
Date March 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction iNumis - March 8, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date March 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1816 A at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

