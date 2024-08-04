20 Francs 1816 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1816 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

