20 Francs 1816 A "Type 1816-1824". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 167,921
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1816
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1816 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 700 AUD
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
