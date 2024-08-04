France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1815 R "Type 1814-1815". London (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: London
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 871,581
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1815
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark R. London. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 38,250. Bidding took place May 19, 2015.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pars Coins
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
