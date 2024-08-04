20 Francs 1815 R "Type 1814-1815". London (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark R. London. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 38,250. Bidding took place May 19, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (29) AU (48) XF (118) VF (133) F (7) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (10) MS61 (7) AU58 (19) AU55 (7) AU53 (6) AU50 (4) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (11) PL (1) Service NGC (44) PCGS (27)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)

Alexander (1)

Auction World (7)

Auctiones (3)

Aureo (1)

Aureo & Calicó (5)

Aurora Numismatica (2)

Baldwin's (1)

Bolaffi (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Cayón (1)

Centre Numismatique du Palais-Royal (1)

cgb.fr (9)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (5)

Coin Cabinet (9)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins of the Realm (2)

Corinphila (1)

Creusy Numismatique (6)

DNW (4)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Goldberg (5)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (8)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (26)

Heritage Eur (5)

HERVERA (3)

Hess Divo (5)

HIRSCH (1)

iBelgica (1)

ICE (4)

iNumis (27)

Jean ELSEN (17)

Jencek (1)

Künker (15)

LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)

London Coins (2)

Maître Wattebled (1)

MDC Monaco (17)

Monnaies d'Antan (11)

Montenegro (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Naumann (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)

Nomisma (2)

Nomisma Aste (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (5)

Numisor (1)

Olivier Goujon (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (7)

Pars Coins (1)

Pruvost (2)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Schulman (3)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (18)

Soler y Llach (5)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (3)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (5)

Stephen Album (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (2)

Teutoburger (7)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

UBS (5)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (6)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

VINCHON (2)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (3)