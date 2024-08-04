Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1815 R "Type 1814-1815". London (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: London

Obverse 20 Francs 1815 R "Type 1814-1815" London - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1815 R "Type 1814-1815" London - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Maison Palombo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 871,581

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (343) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark R. London. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 38,250. Bidding took place May 19, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (7)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Aurora Numismatica (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Centre Numismatique du Palais-Royal (1)
  • cgb.fr (9)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (5)
  • Coin Cabinet (9)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins of the Realm (2)
  • Corinphila (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (6)
  • DNW (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (26)
  • Heritage Eur (5)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • ICE (4)
  • iNumis (27)
  • Jean ELSEN (17)
  • Jencek (1)
  • Künker (15)
  • LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (17)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (11)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (5)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Olivier Goujon (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Palombo (7)
  • Pars Coins (1)
  • Pruvost (2)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (18)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (2)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (5)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (6)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • VINCHON (2)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (3)
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction CNG - June 5, 2024
Seller CNG
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Pruvost - April 20, 2024
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Pars Coins - March 28, 2024
Seller Pars Coins
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Heritage - January 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 22, 2023
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 22, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1815 R at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVIII Coins of France in 1815 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search