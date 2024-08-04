20 Francs 1815 Q "Type 1814-1815". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3602 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

