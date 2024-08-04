France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1815 Q "Type 1814-1815". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Perpignan
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 46,999
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1815
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3602 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Ars Time (2)
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- cgb.fr (3)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Hess Divo (2)
- iNumis (11)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Künker (5)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (6)
- Nomisma (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 26, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search