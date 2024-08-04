Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1815 Q "Type 1814-1815". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse 20 Francs 1815 Q "Type 1814-1815" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1815 Q "Type 1814-1815" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 46,999

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3602 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
740 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction Jean ELSEN - December 8, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 30, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction Numisor - June 27, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction Jean ELSEN - June 10, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction cgb.fr - October 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 26, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 29, 2021
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 28, 2020
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 Q at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

