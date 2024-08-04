20 Francs 1815 L "Type 1814-1815". Bayonne (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,750. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (10) XF (6) VF (50) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (2) Service NGC (7) PCGS (8)

