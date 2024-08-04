France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1815 L "Type 1814-1815". Bayonne (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Bayonne
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 54,702
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1815
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,750. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pruvost
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date June 6, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
