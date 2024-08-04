Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1815 L "Type 1814-1815". Bayonne (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Bayonne

Obverse 20 Francs 1815 L "Type 1814-1815" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1815 L "Type 1814-1815" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 54,702

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Bayonne
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,750. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Pruvost - April 15, 2023
Seller Pruvost
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Coin Cabinet - April 10, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Warin Global Investments - February 14, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Pruvost - January 23, 2022
Seller Pruvost
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Spink - June 6, 2021
Seller Spink
Date June 6, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 29, 2021
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 28, 2020
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Spink - July 19, 2019
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

