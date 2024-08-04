Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1815 K "Type 1814-1815". Bordeaux (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse 20 Francs 1815 K "Type 1814-1815" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1815 K "Type 1814-1815" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 34,508

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3422 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place March 12, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
France 20 Francs 1815 K at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 K at auction London Coins - June 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
France 20 Francs 1815 K at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
France 20 Francs 1815 K at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1815 K at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1815 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1815 K at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2014
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1815 K at auction iNumis - June 4, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1815 K at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1815 K at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1815 K at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

