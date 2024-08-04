20 Francs 1815 K "Type 1814-1815". Bordeaux (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3422 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place March 12, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (4) F (5) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1)