France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1815 K "Type 1814-1815". Bordeaux (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Bordeaux
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 34,508
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1815
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3422 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place March 12, 2014.
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
