France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1815 B "Type 1814-1815". Rouen (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse 20 Francs 1815 B "Type 1814-1815" Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1815 B "Type 1814-1815" Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 23,054

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4138 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.

France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction VINCHON - June 29, 2022
Seller VINCHON
Date June 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2022
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction cgb.fr - September 8, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 8, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction Spink - February 19, 2020
Seller Spink
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction Heritage - December 12, 2019
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction Heritage - December 12, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date December 12, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction Heritage - March 7, 2019
France 20 Francs 1815 B at auction Heritage - March 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

