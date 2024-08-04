France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1815 B "Type 1814-1815". Rouen (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Rouen
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 23,054
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1815
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4138 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 8, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 12, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
