France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1814 W "Type 1814-1815". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 59,724
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1814
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657891 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place June 15, 2021.
Seller Pars Coins
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 570 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date October 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
