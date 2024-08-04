Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1814 W "Type 1814-1815". Lille (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1814 W "Type 1814-1815" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1814 W "Type 1814-1815" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 59,724

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657891 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place June 15, 2021.

France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Pars Coins - March 28, 2024
Seller Pars Coins
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 570 USD
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction cgb.fr - June 15, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 15, 2021
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Lugdunum - June 9, 2021
Seller Lugdunum
Date June 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Inasta - October 30, 2019
Seller Inasta
Date October 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 1, 2018
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Dorotheum - May 25, 2018
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction iNumis - December 4, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date December 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Heritage - September 11, 2014
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Heritage - September 11, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Creusy Numismatique - June 17, 2014
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date June 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

