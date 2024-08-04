France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1814 Q "Type 1814-1815". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Perpignan
Photo by: Patrick Guillard Collection
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 28,632
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1814
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2450 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 588. Bidding took place January 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 55000 JPY
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date June 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 18, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date October 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date December 10, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
