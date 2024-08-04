Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1814 Q "Type 1814-1815". Perpignan (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse 20 Francs 1814 Q "Type 1814-1815" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1814 Q "Type 1814-1815" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 28,632

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2450 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 588. Bidding took place January 25, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 55000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 9, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Numisma - Portugal - June 3, 2020
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date June 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Warin Global Investments - December 18, 2017
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 18, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction iNumis - October 10, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date October 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Nomisma - May 12, 2015
Seller Nomisma
Date May 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Nomisma - May 13, 2014
Seller Nomisma
Date May 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2014
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction iNumis - December 10, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date December 10, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2013
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVIII Coins of France in 1814 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search