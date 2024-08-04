20 Francs 1814 L "Type 1814-1815". Bayonne (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition AU (2) XF (9) VF (18) F (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) Service PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Cayón (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (1)

iNumis (5)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (4)

London Coins (1)

Lugdunum (1)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Stack's (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (2)

Warin Global Investments (3)