France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1814 L "Type 1814-1815". Bayonne (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Bayonne

Obverse 20 Francs 1814 L "Type 1814-1815" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1814 L "Type 1814-1815" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 45,003

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Bayonne
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction London Coins - September 3, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction Lugdunum - November 5, 2020
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction Warin Global Investments - September 18, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction Warin Global Investments - March 23, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction iNumis - December 4, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date December 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction iNumis - March 8, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date March 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 9, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2014
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction iNumis - June 4, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 L at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

