France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1814 L "Type 1814-1815". Bayonne (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Bayonne
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 45,003
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1814
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date December 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
