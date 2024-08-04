20 Francs 1814 K "Type 1814-1815". Bordeaux (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

