France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1814 K "Type 1814-1815". Bordeaux (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Bordeaux
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 62,680
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1814
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numis Arena
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Bolaffi
Date May 31, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date December 9, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123
