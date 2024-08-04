Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1814 K "Type 1814-1815". Bordeaux (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse 20 Francs 1814 K "Type 1814-1815" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1814 K "Type 1814-1815" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 62,680

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction Numis Arena - April 18, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction Heritage - April 21, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction Auctiones - March 15, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction Bolaffi - May 31, 2019
Seller Bolaffi
Date May 31, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction Jean ELSEN - March 15, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date March 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction Aurora Numismatica - December 9, 2018
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date December 9, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 1, 2018
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction iNumis - December 4, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date December 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2017
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 K at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

