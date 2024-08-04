France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1814 A "Type 1814-1815". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,683,837
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVIII
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1814
- Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24053 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,550. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
