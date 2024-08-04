20 Francs 1814 A "Type 1814-1815". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24053 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,550. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.

Сondition UNC (122) AU (116) XF (195) VF (237) F (10) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (6) MS64 (31) MS63 (29) MS62 (23) MS61 (15) AU58 (26) AU55 (21) AU53 (16) AU50 (9) XF45 (11) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (61) NGC (129) GENI (1) ANACS (3)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (5)

Ars Time (4)

Artemide Aste (3)

Auction World (8)

Auctiones (5)

Aureo & Calicó (18)

AURORA (2)

Aurora Numismatica (4)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Berk (1)

Bertolami (1)

Bolaffi (3)

Bruun Rasmussen (2)

Busso Peus (6)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (4)

Centre Numismatique du Palais-Royal (1)

cgb.fr (10)

Chaponnière (8)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (5)

CNG (7)

Coin Cabinet (6)

Coinhouse (3)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

Corinphila (1)

Creusy Numismatique (4)

DNW (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Emporium Hamburg (9)

Eurseree (2)

Felzmann (3)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (2)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (7)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (10)

HARMERS (3)

Heritage (101)

Heritage Eur (4)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (9)

Hess Divo (8)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (10)

Holmasto (2)

ICE (5)

Inasta (3)

iNumis (33)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Jean ELSEN (21)

Jesús Vico (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (17)

Künker (27)

La Galerie Numismatique (12)

Leu (4)

London Coins (5)

Lugdunum (4)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Marciniak (1)

Marudhar (1)

MDC Monaco (18)

Möller (1)

Monedalia.es (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (5)

Montenegro (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Münzenonline (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

Nomisma (9)

Nomisma Aste (1)

NOONANS (3)

Numimarket (2)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (11)

Numisma - Portugal (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica (3)

Numismatica Ars Classica (3)

Numismatica Ferrarese (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (2)

Numismatica Scaligera (1)

Palombo (6)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (9)

Reinhard Fischer (15)

Rhenumis (5)

Roma Numismatics (3)

Roxbury’s (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Schulman (9)

Silicua Coins (1)

SINCONA (10)

Soler y Llach (13)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (4)

Stack's (24)

Status International (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (20)

The Canadian Numismatic Company (2)

UBS (9)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (6)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (6)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (8)

WAG (6)

Wannenes Art Auction (1)

Warin Global Investments (3)

Westfälische (1)

Восточно-европейский (1)