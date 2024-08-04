Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1814 A "Type 1814-1815". Paris (France, Louis XVIII)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1814 A "Type 1814-1815" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII Reverse 20 Francs 1814 A "Type 1814-1815" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVIII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,683,837

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVIII
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Louis XVIII (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVIII struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24053 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,550. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.

France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction SINCONA - May 13, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search