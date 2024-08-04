France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1793 M. Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Toulouse
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1793
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Toulouse
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1793 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 37,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
4610 $
Price in auction currency 4300 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
7504 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
