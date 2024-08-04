Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1793 M. Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Toulouse

Obverse Louis d'Or 1793 M Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1793 M Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Toulouse
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1793 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 37,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2014.

France Louis d'Or 1793 M at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
4610 $
Price in auction currency 4300 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1793 M at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
7504 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1793 M at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1793 M at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 25, 2014
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1793 M at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1793 M at auction CNG - January 8, 2014
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1793 M at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1793 M at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1793 M at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

