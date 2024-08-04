Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1793 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Louis d'Or 1793 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1793 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1793 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 369 sold at the Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2021.

France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
9696 $
Price in auction currency 8876 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6972 $
Price in auction currency 6250 CHF
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 9, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction VINCHON - June 23, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date June 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction Via - July 1, 2020
Seller Via
Date July 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2019
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction Stack's - August 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2024
Condition SP63 PCGS
France Louis d'Or 1793 A at auction Stack's - August 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2024
Condition SP61 PCGS
All companies 421
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1793 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
