Louis d'Or 1793 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1793 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 369 sold at the Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (14) XF (10) VF (16) F (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (8) XF40 (2) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (11)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)

Auction World (2)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Busso Peus (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (2)

CNG (1)

Florange (1)

Heritage (4)

Hess Divo (1)

iNumis (2)

Künker (1)

Leu (1)

MDC Monaco (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Palombo (1)

Patrick Guillard Collection (2)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (4)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Status International (1)

UBS (7)

Via (2)

VINCHON (1)