France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1793 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1793
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1793 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 369 sold at the Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2021.
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
9696 $
Price in auction currency 8876 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6972 $
Price in auction currency 6250 CHF
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
