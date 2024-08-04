Louis d'Or 1792 A "Type 1792-1793". Paris (France, Louis XVI)

France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1792
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1792 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31126 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
6432 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9689 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 18, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
