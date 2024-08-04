Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1792 A "Type 1792-1793". Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Louis d'Or 1792 A "Type 1792-1793" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1792 A "Type 1792-1793" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1792 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31126 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
6432 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9689 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Giquello & Associés - December 5, 2022
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - April 7, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction New York Sale - January 15, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction V. GADOURY - April 18, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 18, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction Hess Divo - May 21, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1792 A at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date October 13, 2015
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

