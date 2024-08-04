Louis d'Or 1792 A "Type 1792-1793". Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1792 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31126 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (8) XF (12) VF (8) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) Service PCGS (6) NGC (4)

