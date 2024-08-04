Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1777. Pau. Cow (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Pau. Cow

Obverse Louis d'Or 1777 Pau Cow - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1777 Pau Cow - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 11,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Pau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1777 . Pau. Cow. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Pau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France Louis d'Or 1777 at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

