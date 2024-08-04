Louis d'Or 1776. Pau. Cow (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1776 . Pau. Cow. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Pau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1320 sold at the NumisCorner auction for EUR 5,600. Bidding took place June 15, 2024.

