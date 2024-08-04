Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1776. Pau. Cow (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Pau. Cow

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 13,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Pau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1776 . Pau. Cow. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Pau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1320 sold at the NumisCorner auction for EUR 5,600. Bidding took place June 15, 2024.

France Louis d'Or 1776 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
