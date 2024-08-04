France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1776. Pau. Cow (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Pau. Cow
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,14 g
- Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 13,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1776
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Pau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1776 . Pau. Cow. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Pau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1320 sold at the NumisCorner auction for EUR 5,600. Bidding took place June 15, 2024.
