France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1775. Pau. Cow (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Pau. Cow

Obverse Louis d'Or 1775 Pau Cow - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1775 Pau Cow - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Palombo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,14 g
  • Pure gold (0,24 oz) 7,4644 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 15,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Pau
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1775 . Pau. Cow. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Pau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

France Louis d'Or 1775 at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - July 1, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4715 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1775 at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2046 $
Price in auction currency 1900 CHF
France Louis d'Or 1775 at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1775 at auction Morton & Eden - July 3, 2012
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

