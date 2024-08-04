Louis d'Or 1775. Pau. Cow (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1775 . Pau. Cow. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Pau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)