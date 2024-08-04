France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1775. Pau. Cow (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Pau. Cow
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1775 . Pau. Cow. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Pau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4715 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2046 $
Price in auction currency 1900 CHF
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
