Louis d'Or 1792 D "Type 1785-1792". Lyon (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1792 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,200. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.

