France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1792 D "Type 1785-1792". Lyon (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lyon
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1792
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lyon
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1792 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,200. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Palombo (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 5040 USD
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
6506 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search