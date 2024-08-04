Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1792 D "Type 1785-1792". Lyon (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lyon

Obverse Louis d'Or 1792 D "Type 1785-1792" Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1792 D "Type 1785-1792" Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lyon
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1792 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,200. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Palombo (1)
France Louis d'Or 1792 D at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 5040 USD
France Louis d'Or 1792 D at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
6506 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
France Louis d'Or 1792 D at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1792 D at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1792 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
