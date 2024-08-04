Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1785 AA "Type 1785-1792". Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Metz

Obverse Louis d'Or 1785 AA "Type 1785-1792" Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1785 AA "Type 1785-1792" Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Lugdunum GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 597,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Metz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1785 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 1,880. Bidding took place October 21, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
France Louis d'Or 1785 AA at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
France Louis d'Or 1785 AA at auction cgb.fr - September 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1785 AA at auction VINCHON - December 9, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1785 AA at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1785 AA at auction Lugdunum - November 5, 2020
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1785 AA at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1785 AA at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1785 AA at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

