Louis d'Or 1785 AA "Type 1785-1792". Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1785 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 1,880. Bidding took place October 21, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (2) F (3) Condition (slab) F15 (1) Service NGC (1)