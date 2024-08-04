France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1785 AA "Type 1785-1792". Metz (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Metz
Photo by: Lugdunum GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 597,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1785
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Metz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1785 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 1,880. Bidding took place October 21, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- cgb.fr (2)
- Heritage (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- VINCHON (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller VINCHON
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
