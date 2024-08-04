Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1788 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Metz

Obverse Louis d'Or 1788 AA Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1788 AA Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 73,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Metz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 22, 2012.

France Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
France Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
France Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction V. GADOURY - May 14, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction UBS - January 25, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 14, 1998
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 14, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

