Louis d'Or 1788 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 22, 2012.

Сondition AU (3) XF (4) VF (6) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU50 (2) Service NGC (3)