France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1788 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Metz
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 73,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1788
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Metz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 22, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
