Louis d'Or 1789 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 910. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.

