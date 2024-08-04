France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1789 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Rouen
Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1789
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 910. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
981 $
Price in auction currency 910 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
