France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1790 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Rouen
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 24,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1790
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
