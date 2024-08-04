Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1787 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lyon

Obverse Louis d'Or 1787 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1787 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 423,885

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lyon
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,900. Bidding took place January 11, 2023.

France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 492 USD
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 22, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Heritage - March 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date October 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - June 12, 2018
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2018
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2018
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Heritage - February 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Felzmann - March 2, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date March 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Heritage - February 12, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date February 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

