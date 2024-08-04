France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1787 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lyon
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 423,885
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1787
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lyon
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,900. Bidding took place January 11, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 492 USD
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
