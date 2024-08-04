France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1789 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lyon
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 89,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1789
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lyon
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31758 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
