Louis d'Or 1789 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31758 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (2) XF (5) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) AU53 (1) Service NGC (4)