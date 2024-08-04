Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1789 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lyon

Obverse Louis d'Or 1789 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1789 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 89,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lyon
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31758 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

France Louis d'Or 1789 D at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
France Louis d'Or 1789 D at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
France Louis d'Or 1789 D at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 D at auction cgb.fr - September 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1789 D at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 D at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2018
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1789 D at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 D at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 D at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 D at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 D at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 D at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 D at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1789 D at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 D at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1789 D at auction UBS - January 24, 2000
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

