France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1790 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lyon

Obverse Louis d'Or 1790 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1790 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: cgb.fr

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 41,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lyon
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Auctiones GmbH auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place September 17, 2023.

France Louis d'Or 1790 D at auction Auctiones - September 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date September 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 700 CHF
France Louis d'Or 1790 D at auction cgb.fr - September 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1790 D at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
747 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1790 D at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date March 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1790 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or
