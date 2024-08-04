France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1790 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lyon
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 41,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1790
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lyon
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Auctiones GmbH auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place September 17, 2023.
Seller Auctiones
Date September 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 700 CHF
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
747 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
