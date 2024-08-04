Louis d'Or 1790 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Auctiones GmbH auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place September 17, 2023.

