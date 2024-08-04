France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1788 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: La Rochelle
Photo by: JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 23,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1788
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint La Rochelle
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (1)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- VINCHON (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1358 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search