Louis d'Or 1788 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 5, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (5) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (4)