France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1788 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: La Rochelle

Obverse Louis d'Or 1788 H La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1788 H La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 23,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint La Rochelle
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 5, 2019.

France Louis d'Or 1788 H at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
568 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1788 H at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - March 22, 2024
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1358 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1788 H at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 H at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 H at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 H at auction V. GADOURY - June 20, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 H at auction VINCHON - June 5, 2019
Seller VINCHON
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 H at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 H at auction Warin Global Investments - April 23, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 H at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 H at auction M&M AG, CH - October 3, 2004
Seller M&M AG, CH
Date October 3, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

