France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1790 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: La Rochelle

Obverse Louis d'Or 1790 H La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1790 H La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,530

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint La Rochelle
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 538 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
France Louis d'Or 1790 H at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3430 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1790 H at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
849 $
Price in auction currency 91000 JPY
France Louis d'Or 1790 H at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2011
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

