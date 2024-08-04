France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1790 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: La Rochelle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,530
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1790
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint La Rochelle
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 538 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3430 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
849 $
Price in auction currency 91000 JPY
