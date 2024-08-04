France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1791 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: La Rochelle
Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,113
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1791
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint La Rochelle
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1791 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.
