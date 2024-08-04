Louis d'Or 1791 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1791 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1)