France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1792 M "Type 1785-1792". Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Toulouse

Obverse Louis d'Or 1792 M "Type 1785-1792" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1792 M "Type 1785-1792" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Toulouse
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1792 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5086 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
France Louis d'Or 1792 M at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

