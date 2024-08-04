Louis d'Or 1792 M "Type 1785-1792". Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1792 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5086 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition XF (1)