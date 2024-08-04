France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1792 M "Type 1785-1792". Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Toulouse
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1792
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Toulouse
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1792 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5086 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
