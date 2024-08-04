France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1786 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: La Rochelle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 367,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint La Rochelle
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7634 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
901 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1165 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
