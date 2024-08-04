Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1786 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: La Rochelle

Obverse Louis d'Or 1786 H La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1786 H La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 367,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint La Rochelle
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7634 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
901 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1165 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - March 14, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Libert - June 10, 2022
Seller Libert
Date June 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Libert - June 10, 2022
Seller Libert
Date June 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Jean ELSEN - December 6, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date October 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 8, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 5, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
France Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search