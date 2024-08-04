France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1788 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Limoges
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 35,629
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1788
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Limoges
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gärtner (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- iNumis (2)
- Künker (1)
- Stack's (1)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- VINCHON (2)
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
626 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1828 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date October 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search