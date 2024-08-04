Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1788 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Limoges

Obverse Louis d'Or 1788 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1788 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 35,629

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Limoges
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1788 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • VINCHON (2)
France Louis d'Or 1788 I at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
626 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1788 I at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1828 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1788 I at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 I at auction Heritage - October 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 I at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 I at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 I at auction V. GADOURY - May 14, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 I at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 I at auction V. GADOURY - June 20, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1788 I at auction Heritage - January 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 I at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2012
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 I at auction iNumis - October 19, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date October 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 I at auction iNumis - May 24, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1788 I at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

