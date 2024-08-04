Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1789 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Limoges

Obverse Louis d'Or 1789 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1789 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 21,968

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Limoges
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 1,875. Bidding took place December 19, 2023.

France Louis d'Or 1789 I at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - March 22, 2024
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
815 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1789 I at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2048 $
Price in auction currency 1875 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1789 I at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 I at auction cgb.fr - December 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 I at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1789 I at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 I at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 I at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 I at auction V. GADOURY - May 14, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 I at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 I at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 24, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 I at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 I at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 I at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1789 I at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 I at auction cgb.fr - June 21, 2012
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 I at auction iNumis - December 8, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1789 I at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 24, 2011
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

