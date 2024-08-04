France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1789 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Limoges
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 21,968
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1789
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Limoges
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 1,875. Bidding took place December 19, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
815 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2048 $
Price in auction currency 1875 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
