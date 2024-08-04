Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1790 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Limoges

Obverse Louis d'Or 1790 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1790 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: cgb.fr

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,622

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Limoges
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 862 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 16, 2014.

France Louis d'Or 1790 I at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1072 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1790 I at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1165 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1790 I at auction cgb.fr - September 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1790 I at auction Warin Global Investments - September 6, 2020
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1790 I at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1790 I at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1790 I at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition AU58+ NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1790 I at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1790 I at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1790 I at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date March 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1790 I at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1790 I at auction UBS - January 25, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

