France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1790 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Limoges
Photo by: cgb.fr
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,622
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1790
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Limoges
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 862 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 16, 2014.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1072 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1165 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition AU58+ NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
