Louis d'Or 1790 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 862 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 16, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) + (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)