France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1785 D "Type 1785-1792". Lyon (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lyon

Obverse Louis d'Or 1785 D "Type 1785-1792" Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1785 D "Type 1785-1792" Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 58,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lyon
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1785 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2244 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place May 3, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
France Louis d'Or 1785 D at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
610 $
Price in auction currency 563 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1785 D at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1785 D at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 D at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 D at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 D at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 D at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

