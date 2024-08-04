Louis d'Or 1785 D "Type 1785-1792". Lyon (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1785 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2244 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place May 3, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) VF (6)