France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1787 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Bordeaux
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 19,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1787
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2302 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,250. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.
Seller Goldberg
Date February 1, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1250 $
Price in auction currency 1250 USD
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
805 $
Price in auction currency 805 USD
