France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1787 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse Louis d'Or 1787 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1787 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 19,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2302 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,250. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
France Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date February 1, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1250 $
Price in auction currency 1250 USD
France Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
805 $
Price in auction currency 805 USD
France Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

