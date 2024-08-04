Louis d'Or 1787 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1787 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2302 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,250. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Сondition AU (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) Service PCGS (3)