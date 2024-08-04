Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1789 M. Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Toulouse

Obverse Louis d'Or 1789 M Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1789 M Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 19,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Toulouse
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • UBS (1)
France Louis d'Or 1789 M at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

