France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1789 M. Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Toulouse
Photo by: UBS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 19,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1789
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Toulouse
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1789 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint
