Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1792 N "Type 1785-1792". Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Montpellier

Obverse Louis d'Or 1792 N "Type 1785-1792" Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1792 N "Type 1785-1792" Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: cgb.fr

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Montpellier
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1792 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565904 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 10, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
France Louis d'Or 1792 N at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1792 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search