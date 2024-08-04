Louis d'Or 1792 N "Type 1785-1792". Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1792 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565904 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 10, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)