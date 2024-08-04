Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1790 MA. Marseille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Marseille

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 13,000

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Marseille
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark MA. Marseille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Marseille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.

France Louis d'Or 1790 MA at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - November 18, 2020
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date November 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
