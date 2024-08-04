Louis d'Or 1790 MA. Marseille (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark MA. Marseille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Marseille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)