Louis d'Or 1790 MA. Marseille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Marseille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 13,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1790
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Marseille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1790 with mark MA. Marseille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Marseille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.
